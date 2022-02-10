Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea files bail plea in SC

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Thursday filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court. The matter was adjourned for hearing to February 14 as the apex court did not receive the order copy.

The CBI last week had sought 14-days time from a Special CBI court to file its reply on accused Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking an investigation into her claim that her daughter Sheena Bora, who was believed to have been killed, is alive.

Mukerjea had claimed that a jail inmate had told her about meeting Sheena in Kashmir.



Mukerjea, a former media baron is in judicial custody of a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with her daughter, Bora’s murder.

In an eight-page written application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea has sought the court to direct the CBI to file an affidavit in response to her claims.

The application mentioned a woman who allegedly told Mukerjea that she had met a woman in Srinagar in June, 2021, who looked like Bora. When the woman asked if she was Bora, the latter replied in the affirmative, the application said.

Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:00 PM IST