Sheena Bora murder case: Court permits Indrani Mukerjea to furnish surety from Thane

As per her bail conditions, she is supposed to find two local persons to stand surety for her

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Former media executive Indrani Mukherjea comes out of the Byculla Women's Jail after getting bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, in Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: A special CBI court has permitted prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, her mother Indrani Mukerjea, to furnish a surety from Thane.

Indrani had made a plea for the same. Earlier, she had approached the court for extending time to furnish surety and said that her contacts with persons she knew personally have broken.

As per her bail conditions, she is supposed to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said that it will take her time to furnish sureties and hence sought eight weeks to fulfil the condition.

