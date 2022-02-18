Sheena Bora murder case: CBI files reply on Indrani Mukerjea's plea

The CBI has filed its reply before a Special CBI court on accused Indrani Mukerjea's plea seeking a probe into her claim that Sheena is alive. The matter will now be heard on March 3.
Mukerjea claims that a jail inmate had told her about meeting Sheena in Kashmir.
Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:20 PM IST