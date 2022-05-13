e-Paper Get App
Sheena Bora case: Court adjourns hearing after witness Rahul Mukerjea tests positive for COVID-19

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday that Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media executive Peter Mukerjea, who was expected to depose as a witness today in the Sheena Bora murder case, has contracted Covid-19.

The trial in the case against Peter, his former wife Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna was expected to commence on Friday after a gap of over two years.


In April 2012, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Her body was later found in a forest in Raigad district where it was reportedly burnt.


Sheena was in a live-in relationship with her step-brother Rahul, the younger son of Peter Mukerjea with his first wife Shabnam Singh. According to the CBI, Peter, Indrani and Sanjeev entered into a criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena in April 2012.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:33 PM IST