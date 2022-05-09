Shaheen Bagh demolition: Supreme Court refuses to entertain CPI (M) plea against anti-encroachment drive

In the latest development in Shaheen Bagh demolition drive, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain CPI (M) plea against demolition of buildings in South Delhi locality.

It has asked the CPI (M) to approach High Court.

The court asked petitioner to "better" approach High Court in connection with CPI (M) plea against demolition of buildings and added "let the affected parties come to court."

Notably, a plea challenging the demolition drive by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was mentioned before the apex court.

Senior advocate P.V. Surendranath mentioned the Shaheen Bagh demolition matter before a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao and comprising Justice B.R. Gavai. The bench orally observed, "Why demolition takes place when matter is listed..." In the morning, the Chief Justice had asked the counsel to mention the matter before the bench considering the Jahangirpuri demolition.

SC refuses to entertain CPI (M) plea against demolition of buildings in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area; grants liberty to petitioner to approach High Court — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the demolition carried out by the municipal corporation in Jahangirpuri, was in pursuance to the direction of the Delhi High Court direction.

Mehta said that he is not aware of the Shaheen Bagh matter and added that he can't be there at 2 p.m. due to personal difficulty. Justice Rao said ask someone else to be there. The bench orally observed, "Let us protect people, if something happens..."

The plea contended that without giving a proper show cause notice and giving breathing time to people residing / working in different areas of south Delhi, the respondents proposed to start demolition of buildings denying their precious constitutional rights and right to life. "The authorities have not issued statutory notice to owners / occupants of the buildings to show cause why the buildings should not be demolished. No notice is issued to them as to how encroachment is made by the occupants / owners of the buildings", it added.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shaheen Bagh demolition drive halted following protests

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:04 PM IST