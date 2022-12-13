e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalSenior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general | LinkedIn
Follow us on

Senior Advocate Dr Birendra Saraf is to be appointed as the new Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra, reported Bar and Bench.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

As reported by the Free Press Journal earlier, Mr Kumbhkoni had given his resignation in June after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but the  Shinde Fadnavis government had decided to keep it in abeyance till December. Mr Kumbakonam had tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bilkis Bano Case: How judges recuse from cases, and why

Bilkis Bano Case: How judges recuse from cases, and why

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general

Mumbai: No urgency, says HC as it refuses to hear Nawab Malik’s bail plea

Mumbai: No urgency, says HC as it refuses to hear Nawab Malik’s bail plea

SC Collegium recommends elevation of five HC judges to Supreme Court

SC Collegium recommends elevation of five HC judges to Supreme Court

Bombay High Court: Nothing but Sachin Waze’s statement to show corruption case against Anil...

Bombay High Court: Nothing but Sachin Waze’s statement to show corruption case against Anil...