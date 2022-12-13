Senior advocate Birendra Saraf to be Maharashtra's new advocate general | LinkedIn

Senior Advocate Dr Birendra Saraf is to be appointed as the new Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra, reported Bar and Bench.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the advocate general (AG) Mr Ashutosh Kumbakoni.

As reported by the Free Press Journal earlier, Mr Kumbhkoni had given his resignation in June after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government but the Shinde Fadnavis government had decided to keep it in abeyance till December. Mr Kumbakonam had tendered his resignation to the Governor.