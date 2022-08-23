Self-styled godman Baba Ramdev slammed by Supreme Court for disparaging allopathy

Baba Ramdev | PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the yoga guru and self-styled godman Baba Ramdev for his statements against "modern medicine systems" like allopathy.

A bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana observed that while he was well within his rights to run campaigns to popularise Ayurveda, he ought to restrain himself from criticising other systems.

"Why is Baba Ramdev accusing Allopathy Doctors? He popularised yoga. Good. But he should not criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that what he follows will cure everything?" asked Chief Justice N V Ramana.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging smear campaigns against allopathic medicines, their doctors and Covid-19 vaccination. The bench also issued a notice to the centre seeking its reply on IMA's plea.

Appearing for the IMA, Advocate Prabhas Bajaj argued, "The kind of disparaging statements made and the public is being misguided. We made representations, and no answer. Government also knows about such misleading ads by Ayush companies etc...They say that doctors were taking allopathy, but still succumbing during the COVID wave. If this happens unbated, then it will cause serious prejudice to us."

In 2021, during the second wave of Covid-19 in India that ripped through the country killing countless people, Ramdev was heard saying in a video, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen."

Ramdev reportedly went on to call allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.

FIRs were filed aginst the yoga guru after the IMA alleged that Ramdev's remarks may dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramdev was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.