Kallakurichi student death: SC refuses to hear father's plea for doctor of his choice in daughter's postmortem

The death of the class 12 girl on July 13 in the premises of the residential school had sparked off violence in certain areas of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of a man, whose 17-year-old daughter was found dead at a private residential school in Tamil Nadu, that a doctor of his choice be permitted to be part of a team of experts to conduct a fresh postmortem on her body.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narsimha, however, granted liberty to the father to approach the high court and bring all the information to their notice. "Why should we doubt independent experts (to conduct post mortem)?," the bench said.

The apex court asked the petitioner to either withdraw or face dismissal of the case.The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn.

On July 19, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had refused to agree to the plea of a man that a doctor of his choice be permitted to be part of a team of experts ordered by the Madras High Court to conduct a fresh postmortem on her body.

The high court, while taking strong note of violent incidents, had directed the state police chief to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

It had also ordered a re-postmortem on the body of the girl. But a plea from the victim's father to include a doctor of his choice to participate in the re-postmortem was turned down.

