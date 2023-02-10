SC recommends woman Gujarat HC judge as Chief Justice of state | Photo: Representative Image

Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the appointment of senior most State judge, Justice Sonia G Gokani, as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, after the elevation of the incumbent JusticeAravind Kumar to the apex court last month.

The Collegium’s resolution published on the Supreme Court’s website stated, “Besides being the senior most Judge, the appointment of Justice Gokani as Chief Justice will bring a sense of inclusion and facilitate a representation for Judges drawn from the services in the office of ChiefJustice."

Process recommendation on priority: SC

The resolution stated, “The Collegium is of the considered view that JusticeSonia G Gokani has good credentials and is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat. The Collegium, therefore, resolves that Justice Sonia G Gokani be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat immediately on the elevation of Justice Aravind Kumar as a Judge of the Supreme Court."

The Collegium stated that the recommendation should be processed on priority since Justice Sonia Gokani is due to retire on February 25, 2023.

Justice Gokani was appointed judge of the Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011, and is due to demit office on February 25, 2023. Justice Gokani is drawn from the judicial service of the State of Gujarat.