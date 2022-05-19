SC order on GST Council evokes mixed reactions

Are we heading back to multiple tax rates and interpretations? Will it lead to the end of one tax, one country formula? The experts and political leaders have a mixed view on the Supreme Court’s ruling which held that a recommendation of the GST Council isn’t binding on Centre and States and holds persuasive values.

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani said that if states legislate different GST rates for different goods and services, the purpose of having one tax, one country is dead. “If States legislate different GST rates for one tax, one country is dead. Is there a flaw in the constitutional amendment or the GST law that implements it? If the latter, it can and must be corrected immediately.”

Tamil Nadu Minister of Finance and Human Resources Dr P Thiaga Rajan however, said that the Supreme Court judgement clarifies all confusions regarding the GST Council recommendations. “I have been saying this since CM MK Stalin nominated me to the GST Council in May 2021. I am glad this judgement clarifies the matter,’’ he noted.

However, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal hailed the apex court’s order. In a series of tweets, he said that the apex court's judgement on "powers of GST Council on taxation and state government's rights is a landmark one." "I am yet to see the full verdict. But it is clear from the reports that it is a verdict that upholds the federal rights of States and the people", Balagopal said, adding that his party CPI(M) had always been sceptical about the role of the GST Council.

Deloitte India Partner Mahesh Jaising said, ‘’The court’s order would have far-reaching implications on various other matters where the states are not in agreement with the decisions of the GST Council especially in light of the compensation period coming to an end in June. This area would need to be closely looked out for.’’

PwC India Partner Prashant Agarwal said, ‘’Hence, technically one may say that the possibility of a scenario Centre or State not abiding by GST council decision making, may arise however such possibility, as has been proven through the last almost 5 years journey, should be remote and slightly far-fetched. The ideal scenario of course would be to make the GST Council's decision legally binding as well but that may require changes in the Constitution.’’ He added, ‘’It needs to be reemphasized that the industry would definitely not want a situation that the current status in any manner is disturbed by states or Centre making unilateral changes to any of the GST law.’’

Further, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said the SC order defines the roles of GST Council, Centre and State and their interplay in the GST regime. ‘’GST Council is a constitutional body whose role is to advise and recommend on GST issues. To accept such advice and pass appropriate amendments in law is purely in the domain of the Centre and State legislatures,’’ he noted.

