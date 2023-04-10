SC gives time till July to three states seeking determination of minority status

File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to July a batch of petitions on deciding the minority status of religious communities at the state level besides challenge to the National Minority Commission Act and the National Minority Commission Education Institution Act.

The Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah held that it will close the opportunity to the states and UTS to respond if they don't by the next posting.

Additional Solicitor General K m Nataraj told the court that responses have been received from all states and UTs except Rajasthan, Telangana and J&K, which has given a partial response.

While seeking an adjournment, the ASG submitted that he was conscious that by the previous order, a last opportunity had already been granted for the States to respond.

Delhi BJP lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay appeared as a petitioner in person.

Six states yet to respond

In the previous hearing, the Attorney General had told the Court that six States/Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Telangana are yet to respond to the Centre with their views on the subject.

"We fail to appreciate why these States/Union Territories do not respond and thus give last opportunity to the Central government to obtain the responses from them, failing which we will presume that they have nothing to say", said the Bench of Justice SK Kaul, Justice Abhay Oka and Justice JB Pardiwala in the last hearing.

The Union Government had filed a status report in the matter containing views of 24 State governments and 6 Union Territories on the subject. It further added that comments from six State governments and Union Territories are still awaited.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have taken a stand that the present method of notification of minorities at the Central level is correct and acceptable to them. Seven States have stated that the minority status of religious communities should be determined by treating the State as a unit.

They are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.