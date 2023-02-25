SC dismisses petition in Hubtown cheque bouncing cases | File Photo

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Hubtown Ltd against a judgement of the Bombay High Court in two chequebouncing cases.

A division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari also directed the magistrate’s court concerned to proceed with the trial in accordance with law. The respondents were Ashok Commercial Enterprises and another.

Hubtown cheque bouncing cases

In 2011-12, Ashok Commercial Enterprises advanced a loan of over Rs510 crore to Hubtown Ltd and the latter executed promissory notes of Rs62 crore and Rs499 crore and, on April 1, 2018, issued two cheques drawn on State Bank of India’s MIDC branch for over Rs499 crore and Rs68 crore. However, both the cheques were returned by HDFC Bank at Tulsiani Chambers, Nariman Point, with the endorsement “funds insufficient”.

On September 1, 2018, Ashok Commercial Enterprises filed two separate complaints under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act with the Metropolitan Magistrate’s 28th court at Esplanade, that issued a process against Hubtown, who then preferred revision applications before the Sessions Court, which dismissed them.

The Bombay High Court, too, did not grant the prayers in the appeal. The issue formulated was whether order of issuance of process is bad for non-compliance of verification required under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and whether the defect in verification under Section 200 of the CrPC can be cured by examination of the complainant as per Section 145 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In the Supreme Court, Hubtown contended that the Bombay High Court did not take into consideration the basic parameters which are mandatory pre-requisites with regard to the examination of the complainant under Section 200 of the CrPC.

The SC bench, however, observed that the amounts involved were huge and it was apparent that the petitioner was trying to delay the trial. The apex court also noted that the submissions made on behalf of the petitioner were all subject matter of trial as rightly observed by the Bombay High Court in its judgement dated January 23, 2023.

At this juncture, senior advocate Sanjiv Sen appearing for Ashok Commercial Enterprises said the matter was pending for five years and that the petitioner was trying to misuse the process of law.