SC dismisses petition filed by 14 Opposition parties against 'misuse' of CBI & ED by Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by 14 Opposition parties alleging "misuse" of central agencies by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The Congress-led petition alleged “arbitrary use” of central probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders and seeking a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand, and bail.

"Laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of case will be dangerous. We can't make separate guidelines for politicians," the top court stated.

Sensing the disinclination on the part of the top court in entertaining the plea, senior advocate AM Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition.

"Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the bench ordered.

"You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," the bench said.

The plea alleged an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the J-K National Conference. (With PTI inputs)