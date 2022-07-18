SC directs UP Police to not take any action against Mohammed Zubair, to hear plea for quashing of FIRs on July 20

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair | Twitter/@zoo_bear

The Supreme Court on Saturday posted for hearing on July 20 the plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair seeking interim bail in FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

The apex court also directed UP Police to not take any precipitative action in the meantime against Zubair in all the FIRs registered in the state.

Earlier, in the day, Zubair through his advocate Vrinda Grover Grover sought an urgent listing of his plea in the top court seeking quashing of FIRs lodged in UP.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna took up the matter at the end of the board after it was informed by Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair that he is being produced before Hathras court today and the remand order will be passed.

She said that the matter requires an urgent hearing as there is a threat to his life.

"The FIR was lodged against Zubair by the complainant after a cash prize was put on his head. This is the same FIRs and same allegations and same tweet. He is being produced before different courts of UP and remanded to judicial custody. Today, he is being produced before Hathras court", she said.

The fresh plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the six cases.

The plea said all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh that have been transferred to the SIT for investigation are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police special cell.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.

