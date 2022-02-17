SC collegium recommends 10 lawyers as judges of Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, has recommended the appointment of 10 advocates as judges to the Bombay High Court and six advocates as judges to the Madras High Court.

A statement published on the website of the top court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 16th February, 2022, has approved the proposal for elevation of the following advocates as judges in Bombay HC: Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:17 AM IST