SC asks father seeking court-monitored probe into gang-rape, murder of his daughter to approach HC: 'Don’t flood this court with this kind of petitions'

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a writ petition filed by a father seeking a court-monitored probe into the kidnap, gang-rape and murder of his minor daughter asking him to approach the High Court, reported Live Law.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner's minor daughter was kidnapped, gang-raped and killed, and that the parents were not even given a chance of performing her last rites as the police forcibly cremated the dead body at midnight.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told the petitioner to go to the High Court.

Responding to this, the counsel said, "I’m a labourer, I’m a victim of system, there’s complete lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh."

The CJI replied, "Don’t flood this court with this kind of petitions, why coming directly to SC?"

"I’m a victim father, this is a peculiar situation," said the counsel. "I’m from Bulandshahar, HC is far away than SC," he added.

According to Live Law, the court then observed that it can either grant liberty to the petitioner to approach the High Court or dismiss the case.

"We can grant liberty to approach HC. Every writ petition I can’t entertain," said the CJI.

The counsel then sought liberty to withdraw the petition and approach the HC.

CJI said, "Don't repeat it again. Permission to withdraw and approach High Court."

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:14 PM IST