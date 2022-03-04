SC appreciates effort in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says concerned about anxiety of people

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any order regarding the petitions filed on the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court took note of the Centre's submission that it has evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine, saying it appreciated the efforts but was concerned about the anxiety of people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General K K Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.

A total of 17,000 stranded people have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench.

"We have not learned from past mistakes and still resort to war. We don't have much say but there is anxiety about students," said the apex court.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told Supreme Court that Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia contacted the petitioner student who was stranded at Ukraine border and now has crossed over to Romania & will be brought back by special flight to India tonight along with other persons by tonight.

The Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the students from National Medical University in Odessa, Ukraine, who were stranded near the Ukraine-Romania border, have crossed over to Romania. The Centre's top law officer added that these students would be brought back this night by a special flight.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli appreciated the effort put by Venugopal in ensuring the safe return of students from Ukraine. Senior advocate A.M. Dhar, representing the petitioner Fathima Ahana, thanked the top court for its timely intervention in the matter and also the AG.

At the outset, the AG submitted before the bench that the petitioner's details were shared with a senior minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently in Romania facilitating the evacuation Of Indian students.

The AG added that he has been assured that the petitioner and other students from Odessa have crossed over to Romania and they will reach India Friday night. He said that so far 17,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine.

The AG also informed the top court that the Prime Minister had a high-level meeting with ministers this morning to expedite the evacuation of remaining Indians from Ukraine.

The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:35 PM IST