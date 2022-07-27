e-Paper Get App

Satyendar Jain case: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of jailed minister

The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a plea filed by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain | PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking suspension of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from the cabinet following his arrest in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The order was pronounced by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a plea filed by former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The petitioner had earlier said Jain was arrested in the money laundering case over his alleged involvement in hawala transactions in 2015-2016 with a Kolkata-based firm which is repugnant and inconsistent to the rule of law as he is a public servant having a constitutional oath to uphold the rule of law in the interest of the public.

The plea claimed that such a scenario was contrary to the provision of law applicable to the public servant who is deemed suspended immediately after the custody of more than 48 hours as per Rule 10 of The Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter, to judicial custody.

Read Also
Delhi High Court to hear multiple ongoing cases today
article-image
HomeLegalSatyendar Jain case: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of jailed minister

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...