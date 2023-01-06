e-Paper Get App
All petitions pending before High Courts transferred to Supreme Court.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Same sex marriages: SC assents to consider legal recognition; asks Union government to respond | AFP
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider legally recognising same sex marriages in India and called for a response from the Union government. The government will be filing its response by February 15.

The pending petitions before High Courts have been transferred to the Apex court.

The matter was reportedly listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. The batch of petitions will now be heard on March 13, 2023.

Reportedly, the bench has also appointed Advocate Arundhati Katju on behalf of petitioners and Advocate Kanu Agarwal on behalf of Union gvernment as nodal counsels.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

