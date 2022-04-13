e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Legal / 'Same-sex marriage against Indian culture, laws & Indic religions': UP govt to Allahabad High Court

'Same-sex marriage against Indian culture, laws & Indic religions': UP govt to Allahabad High Court

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised homosexuality.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

'Same-sex marriage against Indian culture, laws & Indic religions': UP govt to Allahabad High Court | File Photo
'Same-sex marriage against Indian culture, laws & Indic religions': UP govt to Allahabad High Court | File Photo
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Government in its submission to the Allahabad High Court has said that recognizing same-sex marriage would be against the Indian culture, laws and Indic religions, Live Law reported.

The court was hearing a Habeas Corpus plea filed by a mother seeking custody of her daughter, who she claimed, has been detained by another woman. In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised homosexuality.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL... Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:12 PM IST