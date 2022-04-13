'Same-sex marriage against Indian culture, laws & Indic religions': UP govt to Allahabad High Court

The Uttar Pradesh Government in its submission to the Allahabad High Court has said that recognizing same-sex marriage would be against the Indian culture, laws and Indic religions, Live Law reported.

The court was hearing a Habeas Corpus plea filed by a mother seeking custody of her daughter, who she claimed, has been detained by another woman. In 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised homosexuality.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:12 PM IST