Salman Khan wants my land cheap, defamation suit a garb: NRI tells court

Actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad, on whom the actor has filed a defamation suit, told a city civil court during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, that Salman wanted his land cheap and the defamation suit is only a garb to make him give up fighting for his land.

The NRI’s advocate Abha Singh made this argument during the hearing. “This is a land issue, under the garb of a defamation suit, they don’t want me to fight for my land,” she told the court. There were disputes relating to the land between the two neighbours, Singh informed the court and further said that the actor has not come to court with clean hands and hence, that the suit should be dismissed.

His advocate said Kakkad was bound to be frustrated as when he had approached a minister regarding the issues he was facing, he found that some time later, a photo emerged of Salman sitting with the same minister, in what appeared to be a selfie.

Advocate Singh said Kakkad was only expressing his unhappiness and speaking the truth. “Truth is the biggest defence of Ketan Kakkad,” she emphasised and asked what is defamatory in the content. She told the court that Salman had defamed the NRI so badly that the couple want to leave India.

Salman’s suit had taken objection to a portion of Kakkad’s interview in which he had said that the actor had raped nature. Advocate Singh said this was in the context of the actor building over 20 structures in an eco-sensitive area. Referring to the statement that Salman had made during promotion of his film Sultan, where he said that the shooting was so tiring that he felt he had felt like a raped woman, advocate Singh argued that he had been summoned by the state women’s commission on this insensitive statement. “Now, if Kakkad says ‘Prakruti ka balatkar’ that is defamatory?” she questioned. The hearing will continue on Thursday.

The actor had filed the defamation suit on Kakkad after the NRI made allegedly objectionable statements on him to a YouTube channel.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:34 PM IST