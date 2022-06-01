 
Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Sakinaka rape-murder case: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for convict | Pixabay

The prosecution on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the 45-year-old man who had raped and murdered a 34-year-old woman in Sakinaka area in Mumbai by inserting a rod in her private parts last September, saying this offence falls under the "rarest of rare" category.

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for rape and murder on May 30 by additional sessions judge, (Dindoshi court) H C Shende.

The court is likely to decide on his sentencing on Thursday.

"This is an offence against a woman and that too a woman belonging to a scheduled caste that makes it more serious," advocate Mahesh Mule, appearing for the prosecution, argued in the court on Wednesday.

"This is a gruesome, diabolical attack on a hapless, lonely woman at odd hours of the night, thereby raising fear for woman's safety in a metropolitan city like Mumbai," he added.

The prosecution said the case squarely fits into the criteria of a "rarest of rare" case and hence capital punishment should be awarded to the accused.

Chauhan had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts in September last year.

The woman died the next day during treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital due to a heavy loss of blood.

The police had filed a charge sheet in the case just 18 days after the incident.

The trial in the case was conducted by Special public prosecutor Raja Thakre, along with advocate Mahesh Mule.

