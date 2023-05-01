Remembering Justice K. K. Mathew: A tribute to an iconic jurist

Justice K. K. Mathew |

On May 2nd, 2023, we remember the death anniversary of Judge K. K. Mathew, a distinguished jurist and former judge of the Supreme Court of India. Judge Mathew was a towering figure in the Indian judiciary, known for his legal acumen, integrity, and commitment to justice.

Born on February 1st, 1912, in Kerala, Judge Mathew began his legal career in 1937 after completing his studies in law. He rose through the ranks to become a judge of the Kerala High Court in 1961 and was later appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India in 1975.

During his illustrious career, Judge Mathew made several landmark contributions to the field of law, including his judgment in the case of Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala. The case, which dealt with the scope and extent of the Parliament's power to amend the Constitution, is considered one of the most significant constitutional law cases in India.

Apart from his legal achievements, Judge Mathew was also known for his deep commitment to social justice and human rights. He was a vocal advocate for the rights of marginalized communities and played an active role in several social initiatives throughout his life.

Judge Mathew's legacy continues to inspire generations of legal professionals and activists across India. His contributions to the field of law and justice serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and equality in all aspects of society.

His son, Justice KM Joseph, is currently a judge in the Supreme Court o India.