Relief to TTE who urinated near woman’s berth in inebriated state

MUMBAI: While granting pre-arrest bail to a railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), who urinated near a woman's berth in an inebriated state, the Bombay High Court has rapped him saying that “a custodian of the railway has engaged in an act which is unpardonable”.

Justice Bharti Dangre, while granting relief to suspended TTE Munesh Chand Meena, also directed him to shell out Rs 25,000 for a water cooler to be installed at Thane railway station for his obnoxious behaviour towards a passenger.

According to the prosecution, on March 7, a woman was traveling by the Nizamuddin - Pune Duronoto train. When the train was heading towards Pune railway station, she could hear water dripping near her berth and hence she got up to look. She saw a person urinating near the berth. Scared, the woman called the railway helpline and was asked to make a hue and cry, which she did. Some of the co-passengers realised what had happened. The woman saw the accused zipping his pants. The entire incident was recorded by one of the co-passengers on his mobile. It was only later that the passengers realised that the accused was a TTE. An FIR was filed at Karjat railway station.

The court noted that the co-passengers corroborated the woman’s statement. The bed sheet was drenched in urine and urine was sprayed throughout the entire compartment, the co-passengers said.

Justice Dangre observed that although his behaviour was unpardonable, there was no need for custodial interrogation.

“The accused who is a custodian of the railway has engaged in an act which is unpardonable,” observed Justice Dangre.

She further added: “The act may not require custodial interrogation, but the custodian is expected not to behave in such an obnoxious way by urinating near the berth of the woman, especially when he is in an inebriated condition.”

The court also took note of the fact Meena repented his act, as can be seen in the video recorded by one of the co-passengers. “The applicant seemed to be in an inebriated state and the photographs showed that he was apologizing by sitting in a repetitive pose at the feet of the person making the video. The accused is already suspended and a departmental inquiry is on. There is no need for custodial interrogation.

