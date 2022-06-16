Ranchi violence: Jharkhand HC to hear PIL demanding NIA investigation in the matter tomorrow

Ranchi: Security personnel conduct a flag march to maintain law and order following clashes during protest against now-suspended BJP leaders remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi, Sunday, June 12, 2022. | - PTI

Days after violence erupted in Ranchi over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the Jharkhand High Court will be on Friday, June 17 will be hearing a PIL demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s investigation in the matter. So far, 29 posters have been arrested in connection with violence in Ranchi.

The Jharkhand police had on Tuesday released posters of those allegedly involved in the June 10 violent protests.

"We have released photographs of people involved in the violence, seeking public support for their identification. Several suspects have been detained so far," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Jharkhand High Court to hear a PIL demanding NIA investigation in the Ranchi violence, on 17th June. — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Police officials' numbers and rewards for providing information about the whereabouts of the violent protesters were mentioned in the posters. Bais had questioned why police personnel were not wearing protective gear during the protests, how many arrests were made and what action was taken against rumour-mongers. He asked police to release posters of those involved in the violent protests so that they can be identified.

However, Jharkhand Home Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Senior Superintendent of Police over the "unlawful" act. Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka in his letter stated that it is not in accordance with law and against the Allahabad High Court order.

The photographs of rioters were released a day after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais summoned Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha and Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and other senior officials and asked them to reply as to why the administration was not able to take preventive measures or action to disperse the crowd when violent protests were being witnessed in Ranchi.

(with agency inputs)

