Raku Choudhary murder case: Nagda residents demand immediate arrest of accused

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda residents called on SP Ujjain on Sunday and demanded immediate arrest of remaining four accused of Raku Choudhary murder case.

Raku Choudhary, an office-bearer of Bajrang Dal was shot in front of Geeta Shri Garden recently. The main accused was arrested on Wednesday last.

According to reports, Raku was on way to somewhere when the accused arrived on a bike and opened fire killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, demand for the arrest of other accused, including Kamal Arya, Vijay Patel and Jaswan Arya, is gaining momentum with each passing day.

Locals claimed that Rakuís murder was well-planned and demanded police action against the accused. They demanded that illegal construction by accused on government land be demolished.

Locals claimed that the accused were trying to occupy temple land, which was opposed by Raku.

Demanding fair investigation into the matter, locals claimed that there was no dispute between Raku Choudhary and Tarun Sharma and his father.

Four years back, the conspirators of the case wanted to acquire temple land worth lakhs. Being a Hindutva leader, Raku opposed it. Hence the dispute was lingering since then.

Locals claimed that Vijay Patel, Jaswant Arya and Kamal Arya planned Rakuís murder and hired Tarun Sharma as shooter.

Locals claimed that many criminal cases were pending against the accused. Absconding accused Kamal Arya, Vijay Patel and Jaswant Arya were involved in many criminal activities in the past. Accused Vijay was booked in murder over land dispute too. The case is still under investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:02 AM IST