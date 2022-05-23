e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: New posts to be created in three additional district judge courts

Three posts of additional public prosecutor and state advocate, three posts of clerk grade-2 and three posts of class IV employees will be created for these courts, according to an official statement

PTI | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has approved proposals to create new posts in the newly created additional district judge courts at Bhiwadi, Taranagar and Nokha in the state.

Under another proposal, an additional budget provision of Rs 15 crore has been approved for repair and upgradation work in 3000 veterinary institutions of the state.

This work will be done through the Veterinary Relief Society.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:57 PM IST