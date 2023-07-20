Railway Board to Study Converting Local Train Luggage Compartment into Dedicated Sr Citizen Section, Informs Bombay HC | File

Mumbai: The Railway Board is undertaking a feasibility study to convert one of the luggage compartments in the local trains into a specialised senior citizen compartment. The Railway Board informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it had received proposals from the Central and Western Railways to convert one of the luggage compartments, and it is undertaking a feasibility study and considering the costs for the same.

Hardships faced by the elderly

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing a petition by advocate KPP Nair, a senior citizen himself, urging for a dedicated compartment highlighting the hardships faced by the elderly while commuting in locals, especially during peak hours. He said he could relate to the hassles as he travels daily between Bandra and Churchgate.

His PIL contended that at least 50,000 senior citizens travel daily on suburban trains, and during peak hours, even younger people find it difficult to enter the compartments.

The bench has sought a response from the Railway Board and kept the matter for hearing on August 23.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the advocate for the Railway Board informed the bench that it has received suggestions from both the Central and Western Railway authorities that one luggage compartment could be converted into a senior citizen compartment, and the issue of cost and feasibility of the same is yet to be examined.

There are four luggage compartments in 12-car rakes and five luggage compartments in 15-car rakes over the Mumbai Division.

According to the proposal developed by Central Railway, there are six seats in the luggage compartment, which can be initially made available for senior citizens, and additional seats can be made available by modifying the compartments if they are to be specially assigned for senior citizens.

The said proposal was suggested since a survey to ascertain the actual utilization of the compartment showed that over 80 percent of the passengers in the luggage compartment were unauthorized and from the general category travelers, and only 10 percent ferry goods. Therefore, setting aside one of the three to four luggage compartments for senior citizens will not be an issue for those holding tickets.

The HC, in 2015, had directed the Indian Railways to consider providing a dedicated coach for senior citizens. The order was passed while hearing a suo motu PIL initiated in 2009 after taking cognizance of a letter written to the then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by advocate A B Thakker. The Railways had then provided 14 dedicated seats to senior citizens traveling in the second-class compartment in every local train.

