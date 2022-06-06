e-Paper Get App

Qutub Minar row: Delhi HC refuses to list plea against ASI's order stopping worship at mosque

On May 24, a lower court had reserved the appeal against the dismissal of a suit seeking restoration of the Hindu and Jain temples and the deities at the Qutub Minar complex

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Qutub Minar, New Delhi | Daily Motion

New Delhi: A vacation bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday refused an urgent listing of a petition challenging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order to stop the offering of 'namaz' at a mosque near Qutub Minar.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Ohri and Poonam A. Bamba said that there was no urgency in hearing the matter, denying the Delhi Waqf Board's request.

Last week, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi also refused urgent hearing in the matter.

On May 24, a lower court had reserved the appeal against the dismissal of a suit seeking restoration of the Hindu and Jain temples and the deities at the Qutub Minar complex.

The verdict in the matter will be delivered on June 9.

Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra of Saket Court had earlier observed that the 'deity at the Qutub Minar Complex has survived for 800 years without any worship', and "let it survive in that way".

He said this during the hearing of the appeal challenging the rejection of a suit alleging that the Quwwat-uL-Islam Masjid situated within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex.

Read Also
Qutab Minar row: Existence of idols not in dispute, right to worship is, says court
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalQutub Minar row: Delhi HC refuses to list plea against ASI's order stopping worship at mosque

RECENT STORIES

Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st 20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

Sri Lanka v Australia, 1st 20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi interrogated over Salman Khan threat letter

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi interrogated over Salman Khan threat letter

Maharashtra: Govt expected to take decision on making use of masks mandatory amid rising COVID-19...

Maharashtra: Govt expected to take decision on making use of masks mandatory amid rising COVID-19...

Women empowerment through online teaching jobs in 2022

Women empowerment through online teaching jobs in 2022

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 6, 2022

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of June 6, 2022