Punjab and Hariyana High Court upholds 16-year-old Muslim girl's marriage, provides protection | Photo: Pexels

Punjab and Haryana High Court provided protection to a Muslim couple aged 16 and 21 years and It issued a direction to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot to take necessary action as per the law, NDTV reported

The couple had filed a plea in the court saying their "life and liberty are in grave danger" because they married against the wishes of their family.

As per the report, the couple got married on June 8 according to Muslim rites and ceremonies.

Their petition has contended that a Muslim boy or Muslim girl who has attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone he or she likes and the guardian has no right to interfere.