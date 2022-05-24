Pune: Maharashtra ATS gets custody of suspect in terror funding case till June 3

e-Paper Get App
According to Maharashtra ATS, accused Junaid is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network.

PTI | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:33 PM IST

A special court on Tuesday sent accused Junaid, a suspect in a terror funding case, to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till June 3. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS today in connection to LeT's terror network Maharashtra ATS had arrested Junaid earlier today.

"His specific role was to recruit terrorists for LeT," said Maharashtra ATS.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:33 PM IST