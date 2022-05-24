Pune: Maharashtra ATS gets custody of suspect in terror funding case till June 3

A special court on Tuesday sent accused Junaid, a suspect in a terror funding case, to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till June 3. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS today in connection to LeT's terror network Maharashtra ATS had arrested Junaid earlier today.

According to Maharashtra ATS, accused Junaid is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network.

"His specific role was to recruit terrorists for LeT," said Maharashtra ATS.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ Here's how Twitteratis are reacting to Mumbai rains

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:33 PM IST