‘Public interest would suffer’, says court while denying relief to BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Mumbai: A sessions court that denied anticipatory bail to leader of opposition in the state legislative council Pravin Darekar in a forgery case on Friday, has said in its detailed order that he is an influential person and if he is equipped with such an order before being interrogated by the police, it would greatly harm the investigation and public interest would suffer as a consequence.

“The investigation is at a nascent stage. Entire documents in respect of membership of the applicant are yet to be seized. Applicant still holds post of director in Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Having regard to the allegations, bank officials are natural witnesses,” the court said. It added, “Undoubtedly the applicant is a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council and an influential person in the said bank. Therefore the apprehension of the prosecution of tampering of evidence cannot be firmly ruled out.”

Additional Sessions Judge RN Rokade further said in this view of the matter, if Darekar is equipped with such an order before he is interrogated by the police, it would greatly harm the investigation and would impede the prospects of ramification involved in the conspiracy. Public interest would also suffer as a consequence, it said.

The court noted that it is seen from the allegations that public funds are transferred to him and the allegations in that FIR bear out the case of fraud, cheating, forgery, falsification of accounts. It is seen from the FIR, it said, that Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank has suffered wrongful loss. “There is prima facie material to show the complicity of the applicant in the offence. He is a direct beneficiary of the alleged offence,” it said.

Darekar had sought relief apprehending arrest on a complaint of AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde. The AAP leader had alleged that Darekar had got himself elected to the post of the director of the bank on the basis of the membership of a labour cooperative society where he showed himself as a ‘labour’. Shinde also alleged various irregularities when Darekar held a position at the bank.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:05 PM IST