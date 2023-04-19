PMLA court discharges 8 in money laundering registered 15 years ago

representative pic

A special court has discharged all eight accused in the first-ever case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The PMLA court discharged then managing director of city-based OPM International and others “in absence of a predicate offence” in the case registered in 2008. Under the PMLA, the ED can initiate a probe only when there exists a prior First Information Report (FIR) of a scheduled offence – also called predicate offence – against a person or entity.

In 2008, the ED booked OPM International, its director and others in a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. OPM International used to import goods such as timber, pulses and rice. In 2008, the NCB seized 200kg of cocaine hidden in a consignment allegedly ordered by the firm from Ecuador. However, the accused were eventually discharged from the NDPS case.

'Predicate offence'

The special PMLA judge MG Deshpande, on April 15, discharged all the accused as the “predicate offence” did not survive.

Omprakash Nogaja, then MD of OPM International, claimed in his discharge plea that he was neither involved in the NDPS case nor was he involved in the generation of proceeds of crime.

PMLA case cannot be continued if accused is discharged

His lawyer Ayaz Khan argued that as laid down by the Supreme Court, a PMLA case cannot be continued if the accused is discharged from the predicate offence.

Opposing the plea, special public prosecutor RR Yadav contended that the accused “was actively involved in the criminal activity relating to the scheduled offence by which proceeds of crime were generated”. However, the court opined that the ED case against Nogaja cannot continue in light of the SC judgement.

Apart from Nagoja, OPM International, the others to be discharged in the case are Shyam Modani, Shriniwas Modani, Umesh Bangur, Radhamohan Lakhotia, Shantilal Pangaria and Subh Laxmi Syntex Limited.