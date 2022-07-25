Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

Rashmi Shukla | File

Following the transfer of the case concerning phone tapping by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that had challenged an order of a magistrate court that was in favour of the state, on Monday sought before a sessions court to dispose of its plea.

The state was probing the ‘leak’ of confidential information pertaining to corruption in police transfers and postings in the state. The alleged leak took place during the tenure of Shukla when she was heading the State Intelligence Department.

On Dec 28 last year a city magistrate court had directed the MHA to hand over documents and devices the state had sought from it, within 10 days. Among the devices sought is suspected to be a pendrive that then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had given to the MHA. Fadnavis had sought a CBI probe into the matter and said in a press conference that he had given information to the Union Home Ministry in the 'Maharashtra police transfer racket'. The MHA had then approached the sessions court against the order on Jan 13.

On Monday, Special Public Prosecutor Shriram Shirsat told a court that the MHA wants to withdraw the plea since the matter is transferred to the CBI and that the plea be disposed of. Special Judge RN Rokade asked why the plea is being withdrawn and that it can be decided on merits. The court will hear the matter today.

The state had approached the magistrate after repeated attempts at getting the information from the centre had not yielded any result. The MHA had then told the magistrate in response to the state's application that it was ‘vague’ and did not contain details of the information sought and hence that it should be dismissed.