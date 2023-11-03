'Person In Custody Cannot Be Denied Pre-Arrest Bail In Another Case': Bombay HC

Bombay HC | File photo

Mumbai: A person in custody for a criminal offence can seek pre-arrest bail in another case where he/she anticipates arrest, ruled the Bombay High Court. Justice N. J. Jamadar, on October 31, noted that the proposition that a person arrested in one case is precluded from seeking pre-arrest bail in any other case was 'fraught with incalculable harm to personal liberty.'

The HC made this observation while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by former Pune corporator Amar Mulchandani, who sought protection in a 2019 cheating case lodged by the Pune police. An FIR was filed against him in the Seva Vikas Bank Scam case, where he was accused of defrauding the bank of Rs. 429 crore.

He is already in jail following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

However, the complaint in the Pune case opposed the plea, claiming that a person in custody in one case was not entitled to seek pre-arrest bail in connection with other criminal cases registered against him.

The court, however, remarked that depriving a person of a statutory remedy would jeopardise his personal liberty.

"Cast iron restrictions, like a person already under arrest, regardless of the nature of the accusation in the case in which he is under arrest and the nature of the accusation in the cases in which he anticipates arrest, cannot seek the relief of pre-arrest bail," the court noted in a detailed order.

It further added that there is always a possibility that the person can be arrested in another case the moment he is released on bail in the first case or there is an impending possibility of release.

While refusing to simply dismiss the plea, the court said: "I am impelled to hold that the fact that the applicant is already in custody in one case does not preclude him from seeking pre-arrest bail in connection with another case in which he anticipates arrest."

The HC granted him interim relief from arrest in the Pune case and scheduled the pre-arrest bail plea for a hearing on November 9.