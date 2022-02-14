'Not prestige issue': SC tells Tamil Nadu govt, allows CBI probe in Thanjavur suicide case

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.

"There are two aspects of the matter. One is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment. There is the final order directing probe by CBI. Are you aggrieved by both?", Justice Khanna asked Rohatgi, reported Live Law.

The apex court said it might not be appropriate for it to interject in the investigation of the CBI but it will issue notice on the first aspect.

The bench noted that there are two aspects in the matter -- there are some observations and then, the issue of transfer of the case to the CBI.

"We wonder, if we should intervene with the probe begun by CBI...It might not be appropriate for us to interject in the investigation of CBI. We will issue notice on the first aspect," said the bench.

"Issue notice returnable in three weeks... In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue," the bench said.

According to Live Law, the bench said that it will issue notice on the petition but will allow the CBI probe to continue in the meanwhile.

As far as the investigation with CBI, let it go on. Mr. P. Wilson pass on the evidence collected to CBI", Justice Khanna said while adding that the State should not make this a "prestige issue", reported Live Law.

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into suicide of a 17-year-old girl. The case was transferred to the CBI on the victim's father's petition amid allegations of forced conversion.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, submitted that the dying declaration is on record and this is not a case where police need to be blamed. He added, don't know why such a big issue is being made?

After hearing arguments, the top court issued notice in connection with the court observations against the state government and police. However on the second aspect, transfer of probe to CBI, the bench said it will examine. "We are issuing notice only on the first issue", said the bench. The top court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to hand over the papers to the CBI and issued notice to the girl's father in the matter.

The father of the deceased has also filed a caveat requesting the apex court not to pass any order, without hearing him in the matter.

In a video, the girl purportedly stated that her school warden allegedly asked her to convert to Christianity, but she turned down the request and since then, she was troubled.

The 17-year-old girl, studying at a school in Michaelpatti, consumed poison on January 9 and died on January 19 at a hospital. The police have registered a case.

