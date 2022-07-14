No issue against helipads, but govt should provide good roads for children to go to school: Bombay HC

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

MUMBAI: Observing that villages have helipads, but no good roads for children to go to school, the Bombay High Court has asked the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting with secretaries of all departments in the State to come up with a positive and permanent solution.

A division bench of Justices PB Varale and SD Kulkarni, on Thursday, noted that they do not have issue with helipads in villages, but said that the government should provide good roads in villages which can be used by children to go to schools.

Interestingly, the village of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is located in Satara district and has two helipads.

The HC made the remarks while hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation (PIL) on the hardship faced by girls from Khirkhindi village in Satara who have to ferry by a boat in the Koyana backwaters and then trudge through forest to reach their school daily.

Directing the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to convene a meeting with secretaries of the departments concerned, the HC has asked it to come up with a “positive and permanent solution”. The judges reiterated that they were only interested in ensuring that the children get help and facilities for their education.

“Villages have two helipads, but not roads, bridges. We don't mind helipads in some villages, but at the same time we also want to see roads for children to go to school or college, finish their education and help the society,” said Justice Varale. The judge further added: “We only want the state government to take positive steps and do whatever is possible and find a permanent solution.”

The chief secretary has been directed to convene a meeting with secretaries of finance, rural development, education and social justice departments. “After the meeting, the chief secretary shall along with his opinion prepare a report giving a permanent solution to the issues raised in the present matter,” directed the court.

The HC has directed that a report be submitted along with an affidavit, from an officer not below the rank of deputy secretary of the state's general administration department, on the next date of hearing on August 30.