No FIR yet, can’t pass blanket order: Court on Neil Somaiya's bail plea

Mumbai: A sessions court which rejected the anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son Neil Somaiya, has said in its detailed order that no crime has been registered yet against him and it thus cannot pass blanket orders protecting him against all business dealings.

While the court decided the plea on Tuesday, the detailed order was made available on Thursday. The 32-year-old had sought that the court direct the EOW to give 72-hours notice if it intends to arrest him in case an FIR is lodged. His lawyer had told the court that he apprehended arrest as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had made allegations against him in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, land dealings with Rakesh Wadhawan and extortion with the threat of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids. He said he apprehended arrest as the allegations were being made by a powerful person.

The state had resisted his plea and told the court that no offence has been registered against him yet and hence there is no question of such apprehension. It also pointed out that the plea did not contain the specifics of the complaint in which he fears arrest and hence granting such a relief would be a blanket order, which is prohibited.

The court noted that there is no provision by which it can direct the police or any investigating agency to give 72 hours notice prior to arrest of an accused. It said that thus the request made in application is not tenable.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak L. Bhagwat said in the order that the contention of Somaiya is that Sanjay Raut made a statement that he and his father will land in jail as the EOW is probing their business dealings. “It is not clear or specific as to which business dealings will be probed by the EOW and in respect of which dealing, he is apprehending arrest. This court cannot pass a blanket order protecting the applicant against all business dealings, particularly when the court does not know which are the business dealings and what may be the allegations in respect of the business dealings,” the court stated.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:42 PM IST