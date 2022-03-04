No coercive action against Narayan Rane, son Nitesh Rane till March 10

Mumbai: There would be no arrest of union minister Narayan Rane of the BJP and his MLA son Nitesh Rane till next Thursday, the Malvani police station has told a sessions court in Dindoshi where the father-son duo approached on Thursday apprehending arrest in a case concerning defaming the kin of late Disha Salian, who worked briefly as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager.

Salian had died by suicide shortly before the death by suicide of Rajput. In the complaint filed by Salian’s mother, offences have been registered under Sec 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), Sec 500 (punishment for defamation), Sec 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) and under the Information Technology Act among other offences. The complaint arose from statements made by the senior Rane at a press conference. Nitesh Rane was present at the event.

On Friday, the prosecution sought time to file its response to the father and son’s common plea. The prosecutor made a statement at bar that it will maintain its status quo presently with respect to the arrest. The court noted that it has recorded the prosecution’s statement and directed that the police shall not effect arrest till the next date of March 10 in view of the statement.

In their common plea, the Ranes have said that the FIR was registered with an ulterior motive and certain offences have been added, that are non-bailable, merely to curtail their liberty. They further said that they have deep roots in society, are well-known and in the public eye, hence there is no scope of them absconding and hence that there is no need of arrest. The plea said they will cooperate with the investigation if summoned by the police.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:27 PM IST