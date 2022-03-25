e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Legal / Next week, Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

Next week, Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

The Rs 1,200 crore-worth Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and central government by developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930

PTI | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

File photo of former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhi Ashram Memorial | PTI

File photo of former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Gandhi Ashram Memorial | PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will next week hear a plea challenging the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram project in Ahmedabad.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar on Friday listed the matter for hearing after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before it.

Jaising sought urgent hearing of the matter, questioning the resolution of the Gujarat government; the Gujarat Tourism Corporation is undertaking a project for redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram.

"The urgency is that construction is going on. I need a VC (virtual conference) day," Jaising submitted.

The bench then said, "List on a virtual hearing day".

The Rs 1,200 crore-worth Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and central government by developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930.

The project would be developed over an area of 55 acres from the existing five acres by bringing together heritage buildings and restoring the surroundings.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: ‘We are doomed,’ laments Gujarat HC on Sabarmati river pollution FPJ Legal: ‘We are doomed,’ laments Gujarat HC on Sabarmati river pollution

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:38 PM IST