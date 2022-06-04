'Negligence' won't disentitle grant of compensation: Bombay HC as it upholds compensation awarded by Railway Claim Tribunal to man | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has upheld the compensation awarded by the Railway Claim Tribunal to a man who fell off a crowded train at Sandhurst Road station in 2003 observing that 'negligence' per se will not disentitle grant of compensation under the Railway Act.

However, in the present case, the Railways had failed to show that the man was walking negligently on the edge of the platform and was injured after being dashed by the train.

Justice SK Shinde recently dismissed the appeal filed by the Railways challenging the order of the Railway Claim Tribunal. The tribunal, on October 12, 2006, had awarded compensation to one Shahid Hussain along with 6 per cent interest from the date of the order till realisation observing that he was a 'bonafide passenger'.

According to Hussain’s advocates, on October 4, 2003, Hussain boarded a local train at Sandhurst Road for going to his home at Kurla. Due to rush in the train and push of fellow passengers he fell down from the train on the platform of Sandhurst Road station. He was found in seriously injured condition and was taken to St George Hospital. The police recorded his statement wherein he stated that he fell down from the running local train due to the crowd in the compartment.

Before the tribunal, his friend, Anish Ahmed, was examined who said that he had purchased two tickets, one for Hussain and the other for himself, at Ghatkopar station. Hussain said in his claim application that he had kept the railway ticket in his purse which had been lost in the incident.

The Railways filed an appeal against the order stating that Hussain was not a bonafide passenger and injuries sustained by him were not due to accidental falling from the running train, but due to the dash of the train, as he might be walking precariously on the edge of the platform due to his sheer negligence.

However, the HC noted that the Railways “did not examine the Motorman of the train which gave dash to the claimant, while claimant was allegedly walking on the edge of the platform”.

The HC also disbelieved the “self-inflicted injury” theory put forth by the Railways observing that “self-inflicted injury would require intention to inflict such injury and not mere negligence of any particular degree”. The ‘intention’ was absent here.

“Moreso, settled law is that, ‘negligence’ will not disentitle grant of compensation under the Railway Act,” said justice Shinde.