Nawab Malik’s habeas corpus plea: Bombay HC says subsequent remands will be without prejudice to rights and contentions of both parties, asks ED to file reply

While directing Enforcement Directorate to file its reply by March 7 on State minister Nawab Malik’s plea challenging his “illegal” arrest in money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the Bombay High Court has clarified that the NCP leader’s “subsequent remands will be without prejudice to rights and contentions” of both the parties.

A division bench of SB Shukre and GA Sanap on Wednesday was hearing a habeas corpus (produce person in court) petition filed by Malik alleging that he was illegally arrested by the ED and sought quashing of the same.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED and was remanded in the investigating agency’s custody till March 3.

Senior counsel Amit Desai sought an urgent hearing saying that a person’s liberty was at stake and that his second remand was on Thursday. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the remand date. If the judge extends remand, prosecution will say writ (petition) is not maintainable,” argued Desai.

Desai citied Supreme Court judgment which said that a habeas corpus petition can be filed after the first remand. The moment second remand is given, the SC says, habeas corpus does not lie, he added.

Desai further argued that it was an “extraordinary case where the court must interfere at initial stage as the rights of a citizen were violated”. “This (FIR) is filed only to create a false and wrong impression of Malik who has been involved in public service since 25 years,” he added.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, sought time to file reply to the petition. “We have to file counter affidavit. Certain allegations are made in the petition for the first time. We will have to deal with it,” said Singh.

Giving the case background, Desai argued that Malik was arrested for a set of transactions which occurred in 1999, 2003 and 2005. “Fundamental issue raised is that the gentleman who has been arrested for few transactions carried out by his family members and not him pertain to a deal of 1999. This is Gross case of abuse of power,” argued Desai.

The National Investigation Agency, on February 3, had registered a case against Dawood and his aides. Based on this FIR, the ED registered a case on February 14.

Desai clarified that the NIA case had nothing to do with Malik. “Everyone knows that Dawood has been involved in several crimes since many years. Good they registered a case after all these years. But why bring Malik when he is not involved? Malik is not concerned with this at all.

Malik has alleged that he was forcibly picked up from his residence by the ED officials on February 23 without any notice or summons under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. Besides, he has claimed that the special court designated to hear the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases was without jurisdiction to grant his remand to ED.

According to ED, Malik in connivance with Dawood Ibrahim's aides -- Haseena Parker, Salim Patel and Sardar Khan -- hatched a criminal conspiracy for usurping one Munira Plumber's ancestral property in Kurla having current market value of around Rs 300 crore. Hence, it claimed that it was proceeds of crime.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:20 PM IST