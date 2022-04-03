Nawab Malik moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC order rejecting his interim plea for release

Maharashtra Cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has approached the Supreme Court challenging an order passed by the Bombay High Court rejecting his plea seeking release from judicial custody in the money laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reports Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak of the Bombay High Court had on March 15, rejected the interim prayers sought by Malik in a Habeas Corpus plea seeking his release during the pendency of the petition. "As certain debatable issues are raised, these issues are to be heard at length. Considering the grounds assigned, we are not inclined to grant reliefs in interim application," the High Court had ruled.

In his plea filed through Rashmikant & Partners, Malik had assailed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), his arrest and his remand, terming them illegal. He stated that such illegal acts rendered his continued detention illegal and without jurisdiction, entitling him to a writ of habeas corpus and immediate release.

He also sought setting aside of the order of the special PMLA judge dated February 23 by which he was remanded to ED custody for 8 days.

ED had opposed the plea with a preliminary reply, claiming that Malik soughtto combine multiple causes of action in his plea, which was not maintainable. The agency sought dismissal of the writ petition on the ground that filing of the same was a dilatory tactic to derail an ongoing investigation.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:19 AM IST