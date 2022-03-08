Nawab Malik arrested without giving chance to show documents to prove transactions: Counsel to HC

Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not even give him a chance to produce documents and prove the legality of the transaction in the purchase of the property in Kurla-Goawala Compound.

Malik was arrested by ED on February 23 for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy for usurping one Munira Plumber's ancestral property in Kurla having current market value of around Rs 300 crore.

Malik’s counsel Amit Desai argued that Malik was called for questioning in the early morning of February 23, arrested in the afternoon and produced in the evening for remand.

Munira claims that she recently learnt that her property was sold. She in her statement to the investigating agency has said that she had given Power of Attorney for removal of encroachment from her property but never for sale. “She (Munira) has admitted to association with Salim Patel - driver of Haseena Parkar, sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim,” said Desai.

Based on her statement, ED recorded statements of other Dawood henchmen who are currently in custody regarding the sale of the property. “So ED believes statements of Munira, who’s admitted association with Parkar’s driver and of Dawood henchmen and arrest Malik,” said Desai adding that their statements are being used against the minister who has been serving public for over 20-25 years.

Raising question over Munira’s statement, Desai argued: “For 22 years she doesn’t collect rent and she has forgotten property which is today worth Rs 300 crore?

“Malik is not even given benefit of doubt and allowed to go and collect documents. Immediately arrested as if he’s going to abscond,” added Desai.

Reading from the ECIR (case registers by ED), Desai pointed out that the alleged offence pertained to 1999 and 2003 when there was no Prevention of Money Laundering Act in force. Also, Malik has not been named in the alleged transactions as per the ECIR.

Besides, the other FIRs, registered against Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and his henchman Iqbal Mirchi and others do not mention Malik at all.

ED in its reply affidavit had said that they are probing Malik in relation to two other offences as well.

ED counsels - Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Hiten Venegaonkar - informed the court that although there were different FIRs, the probe in these cases was merged as there were overlapping transactions and certain common accused.

ED has also raised preliminary objection over the maintainability of Malik’s habeas corpus (produce persons in court) petition.

The court will count our hearing the petition on Wednesday.

