Nawab Malik arrested: Court sends NCP leader to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in money laundering case

A special PMLA court on Wednesday sent Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 3rd March in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik was arrested earlier in the day after being questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am.

The court has allowed the NCP leader to carry his medicines and get home food in the duration of his custody.

"The court will hear tomorrow our applications seeking permission to allow Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and get food from his home during his custody, and the presence of lawyers during his custodial interrogation," said Tariq Sayyed, Nawab Malik's lawyer.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was produced before special Judge RN Rokade, who remanded him to ED custody till March 3 for further probe into the matter.

Mumbai | Special PMLA court sends Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 3rd March, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case pic.twitter.com/jsKwV5ErdI — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

The cabinet minister's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, ED officials said.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others.

The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

