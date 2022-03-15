Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane took undue advantage of daughter’s death: Disha Salian’s mother

Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Disha Salian’s mother told a Dindoshi sessions court in her submissions filed before it, that union minister Narayan Rane and his son MLA Nitesh Rane took undue advantage her daughter’s death and made certain statements regarding circumstances around her death, which caused suffering and disrespect to the family.

The aggrieved mother Vasanti Salian made these written submissions through her advocate before a court that is hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of the father and son. The two are apprehending arrest by the Malvani police station in a criminal defamation complaint lodged against them by Salian’s mother. Salian had died by suicide shortly before Sushant’s death. The complaint had arisen from statements made at a press conference and on social media in which the Ranes made controversial statements on the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death.

In her submissions, the mother further stated in reference to their conduct during questioning in which the police allege the two gave evasive replies and said they would give information to the CBI, that they are responsible for concealing the crime and aiding and abetting the offender by such behaviour, if their claims of Salian being murdered are true.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane have become ‘punching bags’ for the police machinery. He said they attended the Malvani police station between 1.45 pm and 10 pm on Mar 5. “For such a complaint, a statement can be recorded in five minutes. It does not require 10 hours,” he told the court. Maneshinde alleged that the concerned police officer was on call taking instructions and sought that the call detail record of the area DCP be called upon, to find if it is an independent probe. He further argued that several people have written about the reason for Salian’s death being other that suicide and asked why they have not been prosecuted. The Ranes were seeking justice for Salian, he said and questioned how her mother can say she is aggrieved when they have only said that the police investigation is not proper and that the police have not gone to the bottom of the case.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:46 PM IST