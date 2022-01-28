e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Narada sting case: Special CBI court grants interim bail to Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and suspended IPS officer SM Mirza

FPJ Web Desk
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

A special CBI court on Friday granted interim bail to Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and suspended IPS officer SM Mirza in the Narada sting case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Advertisement