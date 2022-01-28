Narada sting case: Special CBI court grants interim bail to Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and suspended IPS officer SM Mirza

A special CBI court on Friday granted interim bail to Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and suspended IPS officer SM Mirza in the Narada sting case.
Next date of hearing is 16th March
