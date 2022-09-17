Mumbai: Youth gets three years in jail for groping minor returning from school

Observing that nowadays there are maximum cases of children being sexually abused, a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old to a three-years rigorous jail term for groping a minor while she was returning around noon from her school.

The judgment was made available on Saturday, The youth was known to the 13-year-old as he lived in her vicinity. In her testimony before the court, the minor said that on July 20, 2018 she was returning around 12.30 pm from school and the youth who was brushing his teeth, approached from her backside and touched her inappropriately on her private part. Frightened, she ran home and told her mother about the incident. Her father was abroad and the complaint came to be registered with a slight delay.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Three more cases against arrested pastor of Seawoods church under POCSO

After he was found guilty, his advocate had sought leniency on the basis of the youth’s young age and that this is his first offence. Special POCSO Judge Kalpana Patil said in the judgment that nowadays there are maximum cases in respect of children who have been sexually abused. The order said that the legislature has taken initiative to protect children from sexual offences, as a result of which the POCSO Act has come into force. It also noted that the accused has committed sexual assault on the victim, which naturally has a long term impact on her mind. It passed the sentence considering the nature of the offence and the legislative intent.

The youth was arrested five days after the incident. He secured bail in June 2020. As he did not remain present for trial, he came to be arrested in April this year after a warrant was issued against him. The court noted that the youth had spent 2 years and four months in prison as an undertrial and hence, the period will be deducted from his sentence.