Mumbai: Youth gets 10-year-jail for sexual assault on minor

A 26-year-old was sentenced to ten-years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court on Thursday for repeated sexual assault on a 16-year-old who lived in his neighbourhood. Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said the minor had got pregnant as a result. The prosecution had produced the DNA report of the foetus which tested positive for the youth. The foetus had been aborted due to the age of the victim. In her testimony before court the victim had said that she would meet him regularly and that they had sexual relations since a year. In her initial statement to the police after it was informed when she was taken for abortion, the girl had name a fictional person. She said in testimony that she had done so to save the youth and that she was not willing to file the complaint, but had done so on the instructions of her mother and grandmother.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:44 PM IST