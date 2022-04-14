Mumbai: Witnesses untraceable, man acquitted in 33-yr-old case of killing wife’s ‘illegitimate’ baby

A 68-year-old man was acquitted by a sessions court on Tuesday of the murder in 1986 of a months-old infant born out of his wife’s extramarital affair. The court said there was insufficient evidence as witnesses were not available in the old case.

The crime had come to light a month after it took place on Sep 7, 1986, after the police was alerted by unknown persons that the infant was no longer seen with the couple. Ramachandra Sharma worked as a liftman and lived in Queens Chamber near Churchgate. His wife Chandravati lived in his village in UP and had recently joined him in Mumbai. As per the police’s case, their probe had revealed that Ramachandra found out about the ‘illegitimate’ infant of his wife and killed the male child by stangulating him. He had then taken the body in plastic and disposed of it in a creek in Kalanagar.

The wife was also an accused in the case as she had allegedly conspired with him to get rid of the baby. The woman had died pending trial. Sharma had stopped attending court while on bail. In 2019, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him and he had been arrested. Since then, he was lodged in Arthur Road prison.

The accused Ramachandra’s brother was an eye-witness in the case. As per his statement to the Azad Maidan police station, his brother had asked him to get his taxi near Queens Chamber and had disposed of the body of the infant in a plastic bag into a creek. The brother had said he was unaware what was in the plastic and that his brother had told him only after disposing of it about his act. In court, however, he had not supported the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution had filed an application before the court stating that it wanted to close the case as none of the witnesses were available despite attempts as the case is old. It had stated that no purpose would be served by keeping the case pending as there is no possibility of securing the presence of witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge SP Naik - Nimbalkar said in the judgment that considering the entire scenario due to non-availability of witnesses, prosecution evidence falls too short to bring home the guilt of the accused.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:59 PM IST